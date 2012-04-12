FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2012 / 3:15 PM / 5 years ago

Russia's Putin offers tax breaks for offshore oil and gas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 12 (Reuters) - Russian President-elect Vladimir Putin on Thursday outlined proposed new rules for development of vast offshore oil and gas resources, offering some tax breaks for the far-flung projects.

Putin offered to cancel export duties on oil and gas from new offshore deposits and proposed to introduce a lower mineral extraction tax for complex hydrocarbon projects in the Arctic.

He pledged that the new rules will be in effect for at least 15 years from the start of industrial output and offered Russian non-state companies access to the offshore oil and gas.

