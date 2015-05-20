TABLE-Russia sees strong demand at OFZ govt bond auctions

MOSCOW, May 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s Finance Ministry sold all 20 billion roubles ($400 million) of OFZ government bonds it offered at two auctions on Wednesday. The auctions were well bid.

It sold 10 billion roubles of floating-coupon bonds maturing in 2017 at an average yield of 11.30 percent and 10 billion roubles of fixed-coupon bonds maturing in 2028 at an average yield of 10.56 percent.

Demand for OFZs has picked up since the start of the year as the rouble has strengthened, oil prices have staged a partial recovery and a peace deal was agreed in east Ukraine.

Last year the Finance Ministry cancelled many of its weekly bond auctions due to unfavourable market conditions, as Russian assets sold off in the wake of Western sanctions and as the oil price collapsed.

Following are details of the auctions, taken from the Finance Ministry website (www.minfin.ru): Maturity date 27/12/17 Issue volume 10.0 bln rbls Bids 42.5 bln rbls Issue (alloted) 10.0 bln rbls Issue (funds raised) 10.309 bln rbls* Cut-off price 99.7500 pct of par Average price 99.7530 pct of par Cut-off yield 11.30 pct Average yield 11.30 pct

Maturity date 19/01/28 Issue volume 10.0 bln rbls Bids 33.276 bln rbls Issue (alloted) 10.0 bln rbls Issue (funds raised) 7.929 bln rbls Cut-off price 77.1500 pct of par Average price 77.2647 pct of par Cut-off yield 10.58 pct Average yield 10.56 pct ($1 = 50.0450 roubles)

* = The OFZs maturing in 2017 were sold with accrued interest, hence more than 10 billion roubles was raised. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)