Strong demand as Russia sells inflation-linked OFZs for second time

MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s Finance Ministry saw strong demand at an auction of inflation-linked OFZ bonds on Wednesday, when it sold all of the bonds on offer on the second occasion the instrument has been sold to investors.

The ministry said in a statement it had sold 20.2 billion roubles ($320.9 million) of the inflation-linked domestic bonds at a real yield of 3.27 percent and cut-off price of 95.6000 percent of par.

Analysts described the auction as successful, citing healthy demand of over 92 billion roubles, more than four times the amount the Finance Ministry had offered.

“That means the Finance Ministry offered paper which is in demand on the market,” said Alexander Kudrin, a fixed income analyst at Sberbank CIB investment bank.

He said the reason why Russia’s inflation-linked OFZs were in demand was that inflation in Russia is high in relation to nominal interest rates, which means the indexation of the principal on the bonds is currently attractive for investors.

Russia first sold the inflation-linked OFZs in July, when it placed 75 billion roubles out of a 150 billion rouble debut issue, planning to sell the remainder by year-end. ($1 = 62.9450 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Yelena Orekhova; Editing by Jason Bush and Alison Williams)