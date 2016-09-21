Russian FinMin to swap OFZs at auction on Sept. 28

MOSCOW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Russia's Finance Ministry said on Wednesday it would not hold an OFZ treasury bond auction on Sept. 28 but would instead hold an auction to swap illiquid OFZs for newer paper.

The ministry said in a statement it would offer to swap OFZ issues,,,, ,, and for issues, and.

It is willing to exchange up to 200 billion roubles ($3.1 billion) of the bonds. The ministry offers to swap the bonds as a means of supporting market liquidity.

On Wednesday, it is auctioning 18.1 billion roubles of OFZs, the remainder of its domestic borrowing plan for the third quarter. ($1 = 64.4031 roubles) (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)