Russia sells 10 bln roubles of OFZ bonds at auction, avg yield 11.77 pct

MOSCOW, June 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s Finance Ministry sold 10 billion roubles ($187.5 million) of OFZ government bonds at auction on Wednesday, Reuters data showed, at an average yield of 11.77 percent.

The ministry sold all the floating-coupon OFZs maturing in January 2020 on offer. Later on Wednesday it will auction 5 billion roubles of floating-coupon OFZs maturing in January 2025.

It has seen better demand for its OFZ auctions in 2015 after cancelling many treasury bond auctions last year. ($1 = 53.3350 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Yelena Orekhova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)