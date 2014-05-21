Russia sells 10 bln rbls of 14-yr OFZs, avg yield 8.84 pct

MOSCOW, May 21 (Reuters) - The Russian Finance Ministry sold 10 billion roubles ($290 million) of 14-year OFZ treasury bonds at auction on Wednesday at an average yield of 8.84 percent, out of the 10 billion roubles on offer.

The auction was the second successful weekly auction in succession, following several weeks of cancelled auctions because of poor market conditions.

Following are details of the auction, taken from the Finance Ministry website (www.minfin.ru): Maturity date 19/01/28 Issue volume 10.0 bln rbls Bids (at top of yield guidance) 25.283 bln rbls Issue (alloted) 10.0 bln rbls Issue (funds raised) 8.932 bln rbls Cut-off price 87.0653 pct of par Average price 87.2955 pct of par Cut-off yield 8.87 pct Average yield 8.84 pct (Reporting by Elena Orkehova, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)