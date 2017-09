MOSCOW, Sep 24 (Reuters) - The Russian Finance Ministry sold all 10 billion roubles ($261 million) of 10-year OFZ treasury bonds on offer at auction on Wednesday at an average yield of 9.37 percent.

The auction was the first to be held since mid-July. The ministry had cancelled nine straight weekly auctions of OFZ bonds due to “unfavourable market conditions”. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)