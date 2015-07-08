FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia to sell inflation-linked OFZs gradually - minister
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 8, 2015 / 2:57 PM / 2 years ago

Russia to sell inflation-linked OFZs gradually - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UFA, Russia, July 8 (Reuters) - Russia plans to sell inflation-linked OFZ government bonds gradually depending on demand for the new instrument, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told Reuters on Wednesday.

His ministry has said it intends to start issuing small amounts of the instrument this month, following several delays.

Siluanov added on the sidelines of a BRICS summit in the Russian city of Ufa that his ministry planned to sell the OFZs in lots of around 10-20 billion roubles and that total issuance by year-end would be around 150 billion roubles ($2.62 billion).

The ministry currently offers fixed-coupon bonds and floating-coupon bonds linked to money market indicator RUONIA (the rouble overnight index average). Siluanov said he hoped pension funds would be interested in the inflation-linked OFZs. ($1 = 57.3600 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya,; Writing by Alexander Winning, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.