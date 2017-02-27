BRIEF-Husky Energy announces notes offering
* Has agreed to issue $750 million CDN in notes maturing on March 10, 2027
SOCHI, Russia Feb 27 Russia's finance ministry will start selling rouble treasury bonds for households in April, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.
The finance ministry aims at raising up to 30 billion ($519 million) roubles a year by selling bonds, known as OFZ bonds for people, Siluanov said.
The new three-year bonds will have a yield of 8.5 percent and will be issued every six months, available at offices of Russia's largest lenders Sberbank and VTB, Siluanov said.
($1 = 57.8160 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
* Has agreed to issue $750 million CDN in notes maturing on March 10, 2027
OTTAWA, March 7 Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Tuesday he will release the federal budget on March 22, setting the stage for a fresh estimate of how big the deficit will get as the Liberal government spends on infrastructure to boost the economy.
SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, March 7 Investors have placed about $3.3 billion worth of bids for a reopening of the Brazilian government's dollar-denominated bond maturing in April 2026, whose sale could close as early as Tuesday, two people with direct knowledge of the deal said.