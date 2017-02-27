SOCHI, Russia Feb 27 Russia's finance ministry will start selling rouble treasury bonds for households in April, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.

The finance ministry aims at raising up to 30 billion ($519 million) roubles a year by selling bonds, known as OFZ bonds for people, Siluanov said.

The new three-year bonds will have a yield of 8.5 percent and will be issued every six months, available at offices of Russia's largest lenders Sberbank and VTB, Siluanov said.

