MOSCOW, May 29 (Reuters) - Russian power generator OGK-2 said on Tuesday its first quarter net profit fell to 0.6 billion roubles ($18.69 million) from 3.1 billion roubles a year ago.

The company, controlled by state monopoly Gazprom, said last week it needed to raise $1.3 billion in a new share issue to meet investment commitments. ($1 = 32.1007 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by John Bowker; Editing by Alfred Kueppers)