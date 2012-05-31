FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's OGK-1 says first quarter profit fell 32 pct
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 31, 2012 / 3:35 PM / in 5 years

Russia's OGK-1 says first quarter profit fell 32 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 31 (Reuters) - Russian electricity generator OGK-1 said on Thursday its first quarter net income fell by 32 percent, the latest utility to report a decline in profitability against a backdrop of tariff caps.

Russia’s power sector has been strangled over the past twelve months as the government limited how much it could raise prices ahead of recent elections.

OGK-1, controlled by the state electricity holding company InterRAO, said net profit came in at 1.35 billion roubles ($40.33 million) in the January-March period, down from 1.99 billion in the same quarter last year. ($1 = 33.4767 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by John Bowker; Editing by Jason Bush)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.