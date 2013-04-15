FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's OGK-2 says 2012 net profit at 3.02 bln rbls
April 15, 2013 / 12:26 PM / in 4 years

Russia's OGK-2 says 2012 net profit at 3.02 bln rbls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 15 (Reuters) - Russian power generator OGK-2 said on Monday its 2012 net profit totalled 3.02 billion roubles ($97.31 million), up from 10 million roubles in 2011.

The earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 79 percent last year to 10.6 billion roubles, helped by optimisation of use of inefficient capacity and cost control, OGK-2 said in a statement.

The company, controlled by state gas export monopoly Gazprom , also said its revenue edged down by 0.7 percent to 104.2 billion roubles due to reduced output at inefficient units and lower prices. ($1 = 31.0341 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova)

