Russia's Novak sees global oil market reaching balance not before H1 '17

MOGILEV, Belarus, May 12 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Thursday that global oil surplus stands at 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) and that balance of supply and demand may happen not earlier than in the first half of 2017.

“And this is an optimistic forecast as the oversupply persists and the decline in production volumes is slower than analysts have expected,” he said.

Novak said no new talks on oil output freeze are currently being held with other producers, but Russia was ready to return to debates if other countries propose it.

He also reiterated oil production forecast, saying he expected Russia to produce 540 million tonnes (10.81 million bpd) or more this year, up from 534 million tonnes in 2015.