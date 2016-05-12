FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Novak sees global oil market reaching balance not before H1 '17
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 12, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

Russia's Novak sees global oil market reaching balance not before H1 '17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOGILEV, Belarus, May 12 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Thursday that global oil surplus stands at 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) and that balance of supply and demand may happen not earlier than in the first half of 2017.

“And this is an optimistic forecast as the oversupply persists and the decline in production volumes is slower than analysts have expected,” he said.

Novak said no new talks on oil output freeze are currently being held with other producers, but Russia was ready to return to debates if other countries propose it.

He also reiterated oil production forecast, saying he expected Russia to produce 540 million tonnes (10.81 million bpd) or more this year, up from 534 million tonnes in 2015.

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Katya Golubkova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.