Russia says Western sanctions won't affect oil supply rise to China
September 22, 2014 / 11:31 PM / 3 years ago

Russia says Western sanctions won't affect oil supply rise to China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YUZHNO-SAHKALINSK, Russia, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russia says it will meet a plan to boost oil flows to China despite Western sanctions over the country’s role in the Ukraine crisis aimed at barring its oil firms from forein technologies and funds, Russia’s deputy energy minister said.

“We have recourses that we need, we are able to increase production (in Eastern Siberia), we have finances for that. Russia does not see any risks or dangers that these projects (to increase oil flows to China) would not be put on stream as decided,” Kirill Molodsov told an energy conference at Russia’s Far East island of Sakhalin.

Russia and China last year signed deals to triple oil supplies to China to up to 1.0 million barrels per day (bpd) after 2018. State-run Rosneft is the sole supplier from Russia’s Eastern Siberia fields. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Richard Pullin)

