Russia may grant discount export duty for superviscous oil -paper

MOSCOW, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Russia may set a discount export duty for superviscous oil, as it seeks to boost output amid declining production in the country’s traditional regions such as West Siberia, the Kommersant daily reported on Wednesday.

A special government commission chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin approved the Energy Ministry’s proposals to set an export duty for superviscous crude at 10 percent of the usual price, calculated every month depending on oil prices.

The new tax regime, after its approval by Economy and Finance Ministries, among others, may be introduced for ten years from July 1, the daily added, without citing any sources.

Russia’s oil export duty will be increased 4.4 percent from March 1, taking the price of a tonne to $411.2, meaning that if the discount were introduced from next month it could save oil companies $370 on every exported tonne of superviscous crude.

The daily named LUKOIL, Tatneft and Alliance Oil among the main beneficiaries of the proposed tax regime for superviscous oil, whose extraction is several times more costly than more common low-viscosity crude.

Although oil output in Russia, the world’s largest crude producer, hit a new post-Soviet high of 10.36 million barrels per day in January, it is expected to flatten in coming years as production declines in traditional producing regions.

The Energy Ministry expects crude output to grow around 1 percent in 2012, thanks to a ramp-up in greenfield production and the commissioning of Gazprom’s Prirazlomnoye deposit -- the first Arctic offshore field, which Russia is about to start developing.

This would be slower than a rise of 2.2 percent in 2010 and a 1.2 percent increase in 2011. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)