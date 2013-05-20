FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia FinMin backs down from proposal to raise tax on oil
#Energy
May 20, 2013

Russia FinMin backs down from proposal to raise tax on oil

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* No crude extraction tax, fuel oil export duty increase
    * Excise tax rise lower than proposed

    By Darya Korsunskaya
    MOSCOW, May 20 (Reuters) - Russia's Finance Ministry has
decided not to push forward a proposal to increase a tax on
crude oil production, Deputy Minister Sergei Shatalov said,
after oil companies protested that higher taxes would lead to a
drop in output.
    He also said the ministry dropped its proposals to speed up
the increase of export duty on fuel oil and that the government
had agreed to a smaller increase in excise tax than the ministry
wanted.
    The government of the world's top crude producer is playing
a balancing act between the need to replenish its coffers and
concerns about discouraging investment into projects that would
increase oil and gas production. Taxes on the energy industry
already account for around a half of the state purse.
    "We decided to drop MET (mineral extraction tax) and fuel
oil (proposals) ourselves, thinking that we could do with excise
tax rises," Shatalov said on Monday.
    Last month the ministry said it wanted to increase energy
taxes, including excise fees, to pay for infrastructure upgrades
needed to sustain long-term growth, although later it signalled
it might backtrack from the proposals. 
 
    Its proposal caused outrage among the oil companies, who
said the resulting tax burden would hit their future production,
which would then lead to a drop in state revenues.
    Tweaks to the tax system in recent years have reduced the
marginal tax rate on each barrel of crude exported to 82 percent
from around 87 percent, although some experts say that is still
too high to create an incentive to invest.
    
    EXCISE TAX
    The Finance Ministry's move to speed up an excise tax rise
on fuel was not approved by the government. The rise will be
more gradual than the ministry had proposed, Shatalov said.
    The excise tax for a low-grade Euro II fuel currently stands
at 10,100 roubles ($320) per tonne, while the fee for the higher
grade of Euro V is 5,143 roubles.
    Below is a table of excise taxes after increases approved by
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, according to Shatalov.
     (in roubles per tonne): 
     2014   gasoline               2014     diesel
  Euro II     11,110            Euro II      6,446
 Euro III     10,725           Euro III      6,446
  Euro IV      9,916            Euro IV      5,427
   Euro V      6,450             Euro V      4,767
     2015   gasoline               2015     diesel
  Euro II     13,332            Euro II      7,735
 Euro III     12,879           Euro III      7,735
  Euro IV     10,858            Euro IV      5,970
   Euro V      6,923             Euro V      5,244
  ($1 = 31.2600 Russian roubles)

 (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
