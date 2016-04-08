Russian minister says important to start exchange trading of Russian export oil in 2016

MOSCOW, April 8 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that it was important to start trading Russian export oil on a Russian exchange this year and that this would allow for a “fair” pricing mechanism.

“This will allow to create a transparent exchange mechanism of determining a fair price for Russian export oil, setting a direct price without a link to current global pricing benchmarks,” Novak told a conference. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)