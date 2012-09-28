FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia Nov ESPO crude exports to rise to 1.6 mln T
September 28, 2012 / 8:56 AM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Russia will increase exports of ESPO crude blend from the Pacific port of Kozmino by 300,000 tonnes in November compared to October to 1.6 million tonnes after the launch of the Asian pipeline, the loading schedule seen by Reuters showed on Friday.

The document also showed that Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft will ship 400,000 tonnes via the second stage of East Siberia - Pacific Ocean pipeline leading to Kozmino. The rest will go by railway. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

