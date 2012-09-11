Russia to top up Sept Novo crude exports by 15 pct-trade

MOSCOW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Russian crude exports from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk will be 15 percent more than the initial September export plan due to the addition of extra LUKOIL and Tatneft cargoes, traders told Reuters on Tuesday.

They said that Urals URL140-MED crude exports from the outlet will rise to 3.066 million tonnes from 2.706 million tonnes initially scheduled, while supplies of Siberian Light SIB-E blend will increase to 240,000 tonnes from 160,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)