UPDATE 1-Russia expands Pacific oil pipeline, ESPO exports rise

* ESPO crude blend exports seen up by 300,000 tonnes in Nov

* Transneft expects to load 20 mln T of ESPO in 2013 (Adds detail, comments)

MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Russia will boost exports of ESPO crude blend from the Pacific port of Kozmino by 300,000 tonnes in November compared to October to 1.6 million tonnes after the expansion of the Asian pipeline, the loading schedule seen by Reuters showed on Friday.

The document also showed that Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft will ship 400,000 tonnes via the second stage of East Siberia - Pacific Ocean pipeline leading to Kozmino. The rest will go by railway.

Next year, Transneft expects to load 20 million tonnes of ESPO, up by one third from its plan for 2012. ESPO-2 will allow Russia to pump barrels directly to its Pacific coast via the pipeline.

Transneft spokesman Igor Dyomin said that the company is already filling the EXPO-2 with oil.

“The filling will be completed in early November. But when we start the supplies (via the pipeline) depends on testing. We don’t rule out the supplies will start in November,” he said.

Currently, volumes are unloaded onto rail cars at the town of Skovorodino, the midway point of the 4,200 km pipeline, and shipped to Kozmino. The port is seen as the key outlet for crude exports from Russia which is seeking to diversify its commodity supplies from traditional European markets to the Asia Pacific region and the United States.

ESPO-2‘S design capacity is 1 million barrels per day (bpd). Russia started to ship crude oil via the first stage of ESPO to China last year at the pace of 300,000 bpd. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by William Hardy)