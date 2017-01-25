Russian Urals crude oil exports from Baltic ports seen at 6.2 mln t in Feb

MOSCOW, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Russia's Urals crude oil exports from Baltic ports in February are set at 6.2 million tonnes compared to 6.8 million tonnes planned for loading in January, the preliminary loading plan obtained by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

Russia will load 4 million tonnes of Urals from Primorsk compared to 4.3 million tonnes in January and 2.2 million tonnes from Ust-Luga compared to 2.5 million tonnes this month, the schedule showed.

Daily Urals crude oil exports from Baltic ports in February will rise by 1 percent compared to January, Reuters calculations show.

Urals and Siberian Light crude oil exports from Novorossiisk are planned at 2.1 million tonnes compared to 2.4 million tonnes, or nearly unchanged on a daily basis compared to January. (Reporting by Olga Yagova; editing by Katya Golubkova)