Russia sees average oil price of $80-90 per barrel in medium, long-term- minister
November 26, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 3 years ago

Russia sees average oil price of $80-90 per barrel in medium, long-term- minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Russia sees an average oil price of around $80-90 per barrel in the medium- and possibly in the long-term, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.

Russia needs an oil price of $100 per barrel to balance its budget. Siluanov told the upper house of parliament that budget revenues could fall by more than 1 trillion roubles ($21.5 billion) in 2015 due to weak oil prices and lower economic growth.

He added that Russia was unlikely to tap foreign capital markets next year. (1 US dollar = 46.6100 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

