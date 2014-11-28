FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russian economy minister says 2015 oil price forecast will be cut
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 28, 2014 / 10:45 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russian economy minister says 2015 oil price forecast will be cut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, quotes)

MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Friday the government would cut its oil price forecast for 2015, as oil prices continued their slide after OPEC’s decision not to cut output; but he declined to give a number.

The oil price has slumped from nearly $115 per barrel in June to just above $70 now. Russia needs the oil price to be around $100 per barrel to balance its budget.

“This would be downward (the forecast adjustment), of course. I won’t tell you by how much,” Ulyukayev said.

Russia’s government has forecast oil at $100 per barrel for its 2015-2017 budget, down from an estimate for an average of $105 this year.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday that lower oil prices and Western financial sanctions imposed over the Ukraine crisis would cost Russia around $130-140 billion a year, equivalent to around 7 percent of its economy.

He said Russia now sees an average oil price of around $80-90 per barrel in the medium- and possibly in the long-term.

Oil prices dived after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries decided on Thursday against cutting output despite a huge oversupply in world markets.

Ulyukayev said OPEC’s decision not to cut oil production had been expected. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning and Ralph Boulton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.