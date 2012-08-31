FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Russian EconMin upgrades oil output forecast, downgrades gas
August 31, 2012 / 2:40 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-Russian EconMin upgrades oil output forecast, downgrades gas

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Russia's Economy Ministry has raised its forecast for 2012 oil
production but downgraded its estimate for natural gas output.
    According to the forecast, obtained by Reuters on Friday, Russian oil output is expected to
reach 514 million tonnes this year, or 10.3 million barrels, up from 509 million tonnes in 2011.
Previously, the ministry expected a rise to 510 million tonnes in 2012.
    Russia has been pumping crude ahead of quota-bound Saudi Arabia, taking advantage of
record-high oil prices, and has been developing new oil-producing areas such as East Siberia.
The country aims to produce annually at least 10 million barrels till 2010.
    The ministry downgraded the forecast for 2012 gas production to 676 billion cubic metres
(bcm) from 697 bcm previously, as demand for the fuel sags, especially in debt-stricken Europe.
    Below are the new forecasts by Russia's Economy Ministry:
                               2012       2013         2014         2015       2011
 Oil output, mln T             514      504-514       500-514      498-514     509
 Gas output, bcm               676      668-706       672-716      675-726     669
 Crude oil export, mln T       241      236-242       233-244      232-246    244.4
 Oil products exports, mln T  135.1   131.1-134.4   128.5-130.1  123.5-124.5  132.1
 Total gas exports, bcm       193.3   185.4-217.1   185.6-218.8  189.4-223.9  189.5
 
 (Reporting by Dasha Korsunskaya; additional reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Vladimir
Soldatkin; editing by Jane Baird)

