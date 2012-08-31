TABLE-Russian EconMin upgrades oil output forecast, downgrades gas

MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Russia's Economy Ministry has raised its forecast for 2012 oil production but downgraded its estimate for natural gas output. According to the forecast, obtained by Reuters on Friday, Russian oil output is expected to reach 514 million tonnes this year, or 10.3 million barrels, up from 509 million tonnes in 2011. Previously, the ministry expected a rise to 510 million tonnes in 2012. Russia has been pumping crude ahead of quota-bound Saudi Arabia, taking advantage of record-high oil prices, and has been developing new oil-producing areas such as East Siberia. The country aims to produce annually at least 10 million barrels till 2010. The ministry downgraded the forecast for 2012 gas production to 676 billion cubic metres (bcm) from 697 bcm previously, as demand for the fuel sags, especially in debt-stricken Europe. Below are the new forecasts by Russia's Economy Ministry: 2012 2013 2014 2015 2011 Oil output, mln T 514 504-514 500-514 498-514 509 Gas output, bcm 676 668-706 672-716 675-726 669 Crude oil export, mln T 241 236-242 233-244 232-246 244.4 Oil products exports, mln T 135.1 131.1-134.4 128.5-130.1 123.5-124.5 132.1 Total gas exports, bcm 193.3 185.4-217.1 185.6-218.8 189.4-223.9 189.5 (Reporting by Dasha Korsunskaya; additional reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jane Baird)