Russia's Gazprom says Western sanctions won't hurt
September 23, 2014 / 12:05 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Gazprom says Western sanctions won't hurt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, Russia, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom can substitute all imported equipment that is subject to Western sanctions against the company over Russia’s role in Ukraine, and the sanctions would not succeed, Gazprom’s depurty CEO told an industry conference.

“In Gazprom we imported only 10 per cent of equipment and services, 90 per cent of our demand is covered by Russia’s producers,” Alexander Medvedev said at the conference on the eastern Russian island of Sakhalin.

“No successful implementation of sanctions (in history) is known,” Medvedev added, when asked if sanctions would hurt the company.

Reporting by Richard Pullin

