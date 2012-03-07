FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seaborne ESPO crude exports seen up in Q2-sources
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
March 7, 2012 / 8:43 AM / in 6 years

Seaborne ESPO crude exports seen up in Q2-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 7 (Reuters) - Russia’s exports of ESPO-blend crude via the Pacific port of Kozmino will edge up in the second quarter to 3.47 million tonnes from 3.435 million tonnes in the first three months of 2012, sources said on Wednesday, citing a preliminary schedule.

According to the sources, Surgutneftegaz will ship 1.6 million tonnes, TNK-BP will supply 1.1 million tonnes and Russia’s top crude producer Rosneft will supply 300,000 tonnes.

Small producers set to export 470,000 million tonnes. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.