Seaborne ESPO crude exports seen up in Q2-sources

MOSCOW, March 7 (Reuters) - Russia’s exports of ESPO-blend crude via the Pacific port of Kozmino will edge up in the second quarter to 3.47 million tonnes from 3.435 million tonnes in the first three months of 2012, sources said on Wednesday, citing a preliminary schedule.

According to the sources, Surgutneftegaz will ship 1.6 million tonnes, TNK-BP will supply 1.1 million tonnes and Russia’s top crude producer Rosneft will supply 300,000 tonnes.

Small producers set to export 470,000 million tonnes. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)