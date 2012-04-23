FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Urals crude strengthens in Med at Surgut tender-trade
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 23, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

Urals crude strengthens in Med at Surgut tender-trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 23 (Reuters) - The discount on Russian crude blend Urals URL-E to dated Brent BFO- narrowed by $0.90 per barrel in the Mediterranean at a tender held by crude producer Surgutneftegaz, trade sources said on Monday.

They said Surgutneftegaz sold a 135,000 tonnes Urals cargo to Shell from Novorossiisk with a $1.50 discount to dated Brent, $0.90 per barrel less than on Friday’s discount.

Loadings dates for the cargo were May 6-7.

Surgut routinely declines comment on its tenders. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.