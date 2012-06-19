FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Urals exports from Ust-Luga seen at 2 mln T in July
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
June 19, 2012 / 5:46 AM / 5 years ago

Urals exports from Ust-Luga seen at 2 mln T in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 19 (Reuters) - Russia will double Urals URL-NWE-E crude exports from the newly built Baltic terminal at Ust-Luga to 2.0 million tonnes in July from 1.0 million tonnes in June, pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Tuesday.

Transneft had planned to export 1.3 million tonnes of crude from Ust-Luga this month, but exports will amount to 1.0 million tonnes, Igor Dyomin, a spokesman for Transneft, told reporters. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Steve Gutterman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.