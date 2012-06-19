Urals exports from Ust-Luga seen at 2 mln T in July

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 19 (Reuters) - Russia will double Urals URL-NWE-E crude exports from the newly built Baltic terminal at Ust-Luga to 2.0 million tonnes in July from 1.0 million tonnes in June, pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Tuesday.

Transneft had planned to export 1.3 million tonnes of crude from Ust-Luga this month, but exports will amount to 1.0 million tonnes, Igor Dyomin, a spokesman for Transneft, told reporters. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Steve Gutterman)