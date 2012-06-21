Russia Q3 Urals crude exports to edge down 1.1 pct

MOSCOW, June 21 (Reuters) - Total Urals crude exports via Transneft are set to decline 1.1 percent to 54.80 million tonnes in July-September compared to the second quarter, sources said on Thursday citing the final loading schedule.

The decrease will be registered despite rising deliveries via newly built Baltic terminal of Ust-Luga, which will see loadings up more than 70 percent to 6.2 million tonnes next quarter.

The sources said deliveries via the Druzhba pipeline will be slashed by 12.5 percent to 12.9 million tonnes compared to the previous three-month period. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin and Lyudmila Zaramenskikh; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)