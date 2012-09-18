UPDATE 2-Russian Q4 crude exports to jump ex-Novo, down in Baltic

* Total Q4 export seen flat at 54.8 million tonnes * Exports from Novorossiisk expected to jump 8 percent * Deliveries from Baltic to decline (Adds detail) By Gleb Gorodyankin MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Russian crude supplies from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk are expected to jump by more than 8 percent to 11.68 million tonnes in October-December from the third quarter, trading sources said on Tuesday citing the final loading schedule. Traders were surprised by the decision to increase volumes shipped via Novorossiisk, where waters are stormy during the season. "Novo(supplies) are unexpectedly high compared to a lower Primorsk and Ust-Luga in a quarter when Novo usually struggles with severe weather, which results in delays," one said. Urals URL-NWE-E crude blend exports from the Baltic ports of Ust-Luga and Primorsk are seen declining by 3.2 percent and 1.5 percent respectively. The decline in deliveries via the Druzhba pipeline from the world's top crude producer is expected to slow to 1.2 percent in the fourth quarter to 12.74 million tonnes after a 12.5 percent cut in the third quarter. Russia has been cutting supplies through the Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline, built in 1950s as it has moved to diversify supply routes and eliminate transit by shipping directly from Russian territory. Druzhba deliveries were cut dramatically after the launch of Ust-Luga oil terminal in March, while oil majors, including Shell and BP, were forced to buy oil cargoes from the Mediterranean spot market to feed their plants in Europe to compensate for lower deliveries via the pipeline. Traders and insiders say, however, supplies along Druzhba will be a tug of war between Transneft and powerful Russian private producers most of whom like the route because of attractive prices and long-established relations with majors. With plans to double export capacity to China and the Pacific and stagnant oil production at around 10 million bpd, the frequency of abrupt changes to flows will rise over the years to come, they said. Total exports via Transneft pipeline operator was seen staying broadly flat at 54.8 million tonnes in the fourth quarter. Oil producers in Russia benefited from the European Union's embargo on imports from Iran, which started in July. Russian, Iraqi and Saudi crudes have been the main grades to replace Iranian oil since the sanctions were imposed. Following is data on Russian crude transited via the Transneft system (in thousands of tonnes): Destination Q4 Q3 percent Novorossiisk 11,680 10,790 +8.2 Tuapse 0 0 - Germany 4,612 4,917 -6.2 Poland 3,900 3,600 +8.3 Czech Republic 1,197 1,255 -4.6 Slovakia 1,580 1,550 +1.9 Hungary 1,450 1,575 -7.9 Odessa 0 0 - Primorsk 17,200 17,470 -1.5 Ust-Luga 6,000 6,200 -3.2 Gdansk 0 0 - Yuzhny 0 0 - China (Atasu-Alashankou) 0 0 - Kozmino 3,487 3,615 -3.5 China (ESPO) 3,733 3,829 -2.5 -including Rosneft 2,239 2,297 -2.5 -including Transneft 1,494 1,532 -2.5 TOTAL: 54,839 54,801 +0.1 (Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Melissa Akin and James Jukwey)