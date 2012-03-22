FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ust-Luga to export 300KT of oil early April-schedule
March 22, 2012 / 9:51 AM / 6 years ago

Ust-Luga to export 300KT of oil early April-schedule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 22 (Reuters) - Russia will ship three 100,000-tonne cargoes of Urals URL-NWE-E crude oil from the newly built Baltic port of Ust-Luga between April 5 and 10, a preliminary schedule showed on Thursday.

According to the schedule, seen by Reuters, Surgutneftegaz is to load a cargo on April 5, followed by TNK-BP on April 7 and Rosneft on April 10.

Ust-Luga is scheduled to handle a total of 3.6 million tonnes of crude oil in the second quarter. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin in Moscow and Dmitry Zhdannikov in London; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

