FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Urals exports from Baltic to jump 28 pct in April
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
March 26, 2012 / 1:21 PM / in 6 years

Urals exports from Baltic to jump 28 pct in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 26 (Reuters) - Seaborne exports of Urals crude oil from Russia’s Baltic ports will rise by 28 percent in April to 7.2 million tonnes compared to March, when the launch of a new terminal boosted export capacity in the north, the preliminary loading schedule showed.

Ust-Luga, which was launched with the presence of Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin on Friday, is expected to load 900,000 tonnes of the Russian sour crude blend next month, while Primorsk will export 6.3 million tonnes.

A spokesman for Russia’s pipeline monopoly Transneft said two tankers carrying 100,000 tonne crude cargoes had sailed from the port by Monday morning.

The final quarterly export schedule showed Urals exports via Transneft are set to increase 4.6 percent to 54.83 million tonnes in April-June compared to the first quarter, while Ust-Luga is scheduled to handle a total of 3.6 million tonnes of crude oil in the second quarter. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.