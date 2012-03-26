UPDATE 1-Urals exports from Baltic to jump 28 pct in April

* Exports to rise to 7.2 mln T from 5.8 mln T planned for March

MOSCOW, March 26 (Reuters) - Seaborne exports of Urals crude oil from Russia’s Baltic ports will rise by 28 percent in April to 7.2 million tonnes compared to March, when the launch of a new terminal boosted export capacity in the north, the preliminary loading schedule showed.

The expected rise in Russian seaborne exports has resulted in dip in Urals URL-NWE-E differentials toward a 10-month low.

The new terminal at Ust-Luga, which was launched in the presence of Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin on Friday, is expected to load 900,000 tonnes of the Russian sour crude blend next month, while Primorsk will export 6.3 million tonnes.

A spokesman for Russia’s pipeline monopoly Transneft said two tankers carrying 100,000 tonne crude cargoes had sailed from the port by Monday morning.

The final quarterly export schedule showed Urals exports via Transneft are set to increase 4.6 percent to 54.83 million tonnes in April-June compared to the first quarter, while Ust-Luga is scheduled to handle a total of 3.6 million tonnes of crude oil in the second quarter.

The start of Ust-Luga - the destination point of the 600,000 barrels per day Baltic Pipeline System-2 - had been postponed several times, the last time by a series of landslides which forced the reconstruction of the quay wall.

The new BTS-2 pipeline and Ust-Luga terminal were developed after pricing stand-offs with Belarus resulted in temporarily halts to Russian energy supplies to Europe in the middle of the last decade.

Russia has been gradually tightening its grip on the export capacity which supplies the European energy market, its key source of revenues, cutting out transit where possible, though it still ships large volumes via Belarus and Ukraine.

Exports via Ust-Luga will divert some volumes from Germany and Poland as total Russian crude exports are expected to stay flat over the next few years at around 5 million barrels per day.

Urals differentials also sagged due to increase in exports by at least 500,000 tonnes comparing to preliminary plan. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)