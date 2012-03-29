FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia to cut Black Sea oil exports in April
#Daimler
March 29, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 6 years ago

Russia to cut Black Sea oil exports in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 29 (Reuters) - Russia, the world’s largest oil producer, will cut Urals crude exports from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk in April by 9 percent versus March on a daily basis to 3 million tonnes, a final export schedule showed on Thursday.

The schedule showed Russia’s largest oil port of Primorsk, at the Baltic Sea, would load 6.3 million tonnes in April, up from 5.8 million tonnes in March.

Newly launched Baltic port of Ust-Luga is scheduled to handle 900,000 tonnes next month after it shipped first two cargoes of 100,000 tonnes each this month.

Exports of Siberian Light SIB-E crude were scheduled at 360,000 tonnes in April. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

