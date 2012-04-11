FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia to increase oil exports from Ust-Luga in May
April 11, 2012 / 3:45 PM / in 6 years

Russia to increase oil exports from Ust-Luga in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 11 (Reuters) - Russia plans to export up to 15 parcels of Urals URL-E crude blend from the new Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga in May, a spokesman for state oil pipeline monopoly Transneft told Reuters on Wednesday, an increase on the previous month.

He said that in April Russia will ship ten cargoes from the port, up from previously planned nine.

Ust-Luga is scheduled to handle 3.6 million tonnes of crude oil in the second quarter and Russia, the world’s largest oil producer, has to divert crude from other destinations to meet the target.

Total 2012 exports from the port are seen at up to 20 million tonnes. (Reporting By Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by John Bowker)

