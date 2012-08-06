Transneft says no more threat to crude supply to Kozmino

MOSCOW, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Russia’s state-owned oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Monday crude oil supplies to the Pacific port of Kozmino had returned to normal after a cut in volumes due to railway congestion.

“The problem with the railway is solved for the moment,” Transneft’s spokesman Igor Dyomin told Reuters.

He added the ESPO crude blend exports from Kozmino are seen at 20 million tonnes next year, up 5 million tonnes from this year’s expected volumes after Transneft launches the second stage of the trunk pipeline leading to the port in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)