FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Aug oil at post-Soviet high of 10.38 mln bpd
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
September 2, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's Aug oil at post-Soviet high of 10.38 mln bpd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Russian oil output, the world’s largest, edged up 0.4 percent to reach a new post-Soviet record high of 10.38 million barrels per day (bpd) in August from 10.34 million bpd in July, Energy Ministry data showed on Sunday.

In tonnes, the ministry said crude production in Russia stood at 43.89 million last month.

Daily gas production halted its slide, staying unchanged month-on-month, at 1.45 billion cubic metres (bcm) in August. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.