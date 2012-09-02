Russia's Aug oil at post-Soviet high of 10.38 mln bpd

MOSCOW, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Russian oil output, the world’s largest, edged up 0.4 percent to reach a new post-Soviet record high of 10.38 million barrels per day (bpd) in August from 10.34 million bpd in July, Energy Ministry data showed on Sunday.

In tonnes, the ministry said crude production in Russia stood at 43.89 million last month.

Daily gas production halted its slide, staying unchanged month-on-month, at 1.45 billion cubic metres (bcm) in August. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)