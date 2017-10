MOSCOW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Russia’s oil output, the world’s largest, edged up 0.3 percent in September to reach a new post-Soviet high of 10.41 million barrels per day (bpd), compared to 10.38 million bpd in August, Energy Ministry data showed on Tuesday.

In tonnes, Russia’s crude production stood at 42.59 million last month, the ministry said.

Daily gas production jumped 15 percent, month-on-month, to 1.67 billion cubic metres (bcm). (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)