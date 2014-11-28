FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian energy minister says creating oil reserves impractical
November 28, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

Russian energy minister says creating oil reserves impractical

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday he thought the idea of creating oil reserves in Russia was impractical and that the issue was not under discussion.

Russia, the world’s second largest oil exporter, unlike Saudi Arabia, cannot quickly cut or raise exports to influence global oil prices.

The chairman of the board of directors of oil producer Rosneft said this week Russia should revive the idea of creating a state oil reserve for use when markets are volatile. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

