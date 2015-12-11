FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russian Finance Ministry sees oil price around $40-$60 for next 7 yrs
Sections
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Breakingviews
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russian Finance Ministry sees oil price around $40-$60 for next 7 yrs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quotes, background)

MOSCOW, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s Deputy Finance Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Friday that the ministry saw the oil price trading around $40 to $60 a barrel for the next seven years.

International prices for oil, Russia’s chief export, have plunged over the year and a half, adding to the pressure on its finances from international sanctions over its part in the crisis in Ukraine.

“In our estimates, one should hardly expect any serious growth of the oil price above $50. The oil industry is changing structurally and it may happen that ... the global economy will not need that much oil,” Oreshkin told a conference.

“Therefore, we see a range from $40 to $60 somewhere for the next 7 years. And these are the prices we should base our macroeconomic policy on,” he added.

Russia’s 2016 budget envisages a deficit of 3 percent of gross domestic product, based on an assumed oil price of $40-$50 per barrel.

The international benchmark Brent crude was trading at $39.67 per barrel at 0836 GMT on Friday. (Reporting by Elena Orekhova; Writing by Alexander Winning and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.