September 8, 2016 / 1:26 PM / a year ago

Russian average oil output close to 11 mln bpd in Sept 1-7 - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Russian average oil production was close to 11 million barrels per day (bpd) in the period of September 1-7, two industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.

One of the sources said the increase was due to restored output volumes at joint projects, known as production sharing agreements, between some Russian and foreign companies, as well as other factors. Russian oil output was down to 10.71 million bpd in August from 10.85 million bpd in July.

The increased output in September - which may not be sustained throughout the month - comes as Russia and Saudi Arabia are talking about cooperation to stabilise global oil markets. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jack Stubbs)

