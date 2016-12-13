FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Lukoil sees 2017 investments based on $40/bbl oil
December 13, 2016 / 8:04 AM / 8 months ago

Russia's Lukoil sees 2017 investments based on $40/bbl oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Vagit Alekperov, the CEO of Russia's No.2 oil producer Lukoil, told Russian state TV broadcaster Rossiya-24 in an interview aired on Tuesday that Lukoil's investment programme for 2017 based on the oil price of $40 per barrel.

He also said Lukoil's oil production in Russia seen flat, at 84-85 million tonnes, in 2017-18, while 2016 net profit could decline from 2015 by 35-40 percent.

A Lukoil spokesman said the interview was taken a few weeks ago. (reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, writing by Denis Pinchuk, editing by Katya Golubkova)

