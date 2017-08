MOSCOW, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Russia's energy minister Alexander Novak said on Monday he was convinced that an agreement between Russia and leading oil exporters on oil market stabilisation would be eventually reached.

"I am sure we can agree," Novak said in a televised comment on Rossiya-24 TV channel commenting on efforts aimed at oil market stabilisation. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; wrtitng by Maria Tsvetkova)