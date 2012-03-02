TABLE-Russia's Feb oil output stays at post-Soviet high

MOSCOW, Mar 2 (Reuters) - Oil output in Russia, the world's top crude producer, stayed at a post-Soviet monthly high of 10.36 million barrels per day (bpd) in February as companies tried to reap extra gains from high oil prices, the Energy Ministry said on Friday. The same level was reached in January, while Russia's previous oil production record of 10.34 million bpd was hit in November and October. The following oil production and export data were supplied by Russia's Energy Ministry. Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date totals. Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes. OIL AND CONDENSATE PRODUCTION TRANSNEFT EXPORTS Pct change vs Pct change vs Feb 12 Jan 12 Feb 11 YTD Feb 12 Jan 12 Feb 11 YTD Rosneft 9.205 0.1 2.3 19.031 4.671 8.0 7.9 9.296 LUKOIL 6.695 0.0 -2.7 13.858 2.051 2.1 -2.0 4.198 TNK-BP 5.783 -0.2 1.6 11.979 2.473 0.4 25.7 5.105 Surgutneftegas 4.846 0.4 1.1 10.007 1.992 -0.2 0.6 4.126 Gazprom Neft 2.466 2.1 4.6 5.117 0.860 -27.6 -19.7 2.129 Slavneft* 1.428 -0.1 -0.8 2.957 0.0 n/a n/a 0.0 Tatneft 2.075 -0.3 -0.2 4.301 0.782 -31.1 -40.7 1.996 Gazprom 1.282 -5.3 8.5 2.603 0.042 -28.2 77.2 0.104 Bashneft 1.214 -1.7 2.6 1.889 0.380 35.4 22.3 0.680 Russneft 1.091 -0.9 5.2 2.267 0.383 2.0 -6.2 0.785 Novatek 0.345 0.3 4.1 0.714 0.0 n/a n/a 0.0 Small producers 3.383 -0.3 6.5 7.008 0.749 -20.9 39.2 1.761 PSA operators 1.164 3.2 -12.9 2.371 0.125 6.9 -39.7 0.250 TOTAL OUTPUT 40.976 0.0 1.2 84.729 Total Russian exports through Transneft 14.542 -2.4 0.2 30.468 including Caspian pipeline 0.032 803.6 -87.6 0.036 Transit through Russia: from Azerbaijan 0.253 240.2 88.9 0.333 from Kazakhstan 1.870 13.2 41.0 3.635 Belarus production 0.130 -0.2 -36.0 0.269 TOTAL TRANSNEFT THROUGHPUT 16.795 0.2 3.8 34.719 Routes other than Transneft** 1.712 -1.3 -22.6 3.612 NOTES: * Slavneft is half owned by TNK-BP Holding and Gazprom Neft ** Some companies export crude by sea tankers, filling them at ports close to offshore oilfields, or by rail, therefore bypassing Transneft, the Russian crude oil pipeline monopoly. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin)