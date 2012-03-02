FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Russia's Feb oil output stays at post-Soviet high
#Energy
March 2, 2012 / 8:58 AM / in 6 years

TABLE-Russia's Feb oil output stays at post-Soviet high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MOSCOW, Mar 2 (Reuters) -    Oil output in Russia, the world's top crude producer,
stayed at a post-Soviet monthly high of 10.36 million barrels per day (bpd) in February as
companies tried to reap extra gains from high oil prices, the Energy Ministry said on Friday.	
    The same level was reached in January, while Russia's previous oil production record of
10.34 million bpd was hit in November and October.	
    The following oil production and export data were supplied by Russia's Energy Ministry.   	
Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date totals.      	
    Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes.    	
                   OIL AND CONDENSATE PRODUCTION         TRANSNEFT EXPORTS
                           Pct change vs                   Pct change vs  
                  Feb 12  Jan 12  Feb 11     YTD  Feb 12  Jan 12  Feb 11     YTD
 Rosneft           9.205     0.1     2.3  19.031   4.671     8.0     7.9   9.296
 LUKOIL            6.695     0.0    -2.7  13.858   2.051     2.1    -2.0   4.198
 TNK-BP            5.783    -0.2     1.6  11.979   2.473     0.4    25.7   5.105
 Surgutneftegas    4.846     0.4     1.1  10.007   1.992    -0.2     0.6   4.126
 Gazprom Neft      2.466     2.1     4.6   5.117   0.860   -27.6   -19.7   2.129
 Slavneft*         1.428    -0.1    -0.8   2.957     0.0     n/a     n/a     0.0
 Tatneft           2.075    -0.3    -0.2   4.301   0.782   -31.1   -40.7   1.996
 Gazprom           1.282    -5.3     8.5   2.603   0.042   -28.2    77.2   0.104
 Bashneft          1.214    -1.7     2.6   1.889   0.380    35.4    22.3   0.680
 Russneft          1.091    -0.9     5.2   2.267   0.383     2.0    -6.2   0.785
 Novatek           0.345     0.3     4.1   0.714     0.0     n/a     n/a     0.0
 Small producers   3.383    -0.3     6.5   7.008   0.749   -20.9    39.2   1.761
 PSA operators     1.164     3.2   -12.9   2.371   0.125     6.9   -39.7   0.250
 TOTAL OUTPUT     40.976     0.0     1.2  84.729                                
 Total Russian exports through Transneft          14.542    -2.4     0.2  30.468
  including Caspian pipeline                       0.032   803.6   -87.6   0.036
 Transit through Russia:
  from Azerbaijan                                  0.253   240.2    88.9   0.333
  from Kazakhstan                                  1.870    13.2    41.0   3.635
 Belarus production                                0.130    -0.2   -36.0   0.269
 TOTAL TRANSNEFT THROUGHPUT                       16.795     0.2     3.8  34.719
 Routes other than Transneft**                     1.712    -1.3   -22.6   3.612
  NOTES:      	
    * Slavneft is half owned by TNK-BP Holding and Gazprom Neft    	
         	
    ** Some companies export crude by sea tankers, filling them at ports close      	
to offshore oilfields, or by rail, therefore  bypassing Transneft, the Russian      	
crude oil pipeline monopoly.      	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin)

