RPT-TABLE-Russian April seaborne crude exports up 9 pct
#Energy
May 3, 2012 / 10:41 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-TABLE-Russian April seaborne crude exports up 9 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers, no changes to text)	
    MOSCOW, May 2 (Reuters) - Russian seaborne crude oil exports supplied to
ports by state pipeline monopoly Transneft rose to 3.02 million 	
barrels per day (12.347 million tonnes) in April from 2.60 million bpd in March.
              	
    The following oil export data was supplied by Russia's Energy Ministry.     	
    Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date 	
totals.               	
    Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes.     	
         	
                                               Pct change vs 	
                                     Apr 12      Mar 12      Apr 11       YTD 
  Transneft pipeline system          18.680         9.0         2.4    71.114 
  Druzhba pipline                     5.036        -3.8        -3.5    20.714 
  CPC                                 0.035       -34.2       -86.5     0.126 
  Railway exports                       0.0         n/a         n/a       0.0 
  Seaborne                           12.347        16.1         7.5    45.227 
    Novorossiisk                      3.626        10.6         7.8    14.147 
    Tuapse                            0.120       -38.0       -61.3     0.560 
    Odessa                              0.0         n/a         n/a       0.0 
    Yuzhny                              0.0         n/a         n/a       0.0 
    Kozmino                           1.300        11.7        -0.1     5.099 
    Primorsk                          6.303         8.5        -3.3    24.223 
    Ust-Luga                          0.999       418.7         n/a     1.198 
  Delivered to China (ESPO)           1.262         3.3        -1.2     5.048 
 	
	
 (Reporting by Natalia Chumakova)

