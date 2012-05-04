FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Russia`s April oil output edges down to 10.33 mln bpd
#Energy
May 4, 2012

CORRECTED-TABLE-Russia`s April oil output edges down to 10.33 mln bpd

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Corrects data for "Total Russian exports through Transneft" for April 2012 to 16.671 mln T
from 6.671 mln T)	
    MOSCOW, May 2 (Reuters) - Russian oil output fell 0.3 percent to 10.33 million barrels
per day in April, month-on-month, Energy Ministry data showed on Wednesday.       	
    The following oil production and export data were supplied by Russia's Energy Ministry.	
    Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and 	
year-to-date totals.               	
    Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes.           	
                     OIL AND CONDENSATE PRODUCTION             TRANSNEFT EXPORTS 
                             Pct change vs                       Pct change vs 
                    Apr 12   Mar 12   Apr 11      YTD   Apr 12   Mar 12   Apr 11      YTD 
  Rosneft            9.518      0.0      2.1   38.383    4.830     -1.3     -4.9   19.182 
  LUKOIL             6.895     -0.5     -2.4   27.917    2.545     15.9     39.8    9.013 
  TNK-BP             6.020      0.4      2.0   24.195    2.805     -3.8     18.8   10.924 
  Surgutneftegas     5.034      0.5      0.6   20.215    2.254     10.3      3.8    8.492 
  Gazprom Neft       2.563     -0.3      4.2   10.337    1.350     62.2     22.0    4.339 
  Slavneft*          1.459     -1.1     -1.2    5.940      0,0      n/a      n/a      0,0 
  Tatneft            2.152      0.0      0.0    8.676    0.990     12.0    -45.9    3.899 
  Gazprom            1.213     -5.9     -4.3    5.038    0.119    -69.4    -63.5    0.156 
  Bashneft           1.267     -0.4      2.8    5.098    0.380      3.3     26.8    1.440 
  Russneft           1.127      0.2      4.8    4.558    0.495      2.1      6.4    1.782 
  Novatek            0.352     -1.2      1.9    1.435      0,0      n/a      n/a      0,0 
  Small producers    3.476      0.2      5.6   14.049    0.845      4.7     16.8    3.441 
  PSA operators      1.216     -0.7     -7.9    4.852    0.131      8.4     31.3    0.506 
  TOTAL OUTPUT      42.291     -0.3      0.9  170.691                                     
  Total Russian exports through Transneft               16.671      6.6      2.6   63.299 
    including Caspian pipeline                           0.035    -34.2    -86.5    0.126 
  Transit through Russia:                                                                 
    from Azerbaijan                                      0.159      0.4     -5.8    0.656 
    from Kazakhstan                                      1.714     41.5      2.4    6.601 
  Belarus production                                     0.135      0.8    -10.1    0.544 
  TOTAL TRANSNEFT THROUGHPUT                            18.680      9.0      2.4   71.114 
  Routes other than Transneft**                          1.655    -10.0    -21.7    7.280 
 NOTES:               	
    * Slavneft is half owned by TNK-BP Holding and 	
Gazprom Neft               	
    ** Some companies export crude by sea tankers, filling them 	
at ports close to offshore oilfields, or by rail, therefore  bypassing 	
Transneft, the Russian crude oil pipeline monopoly.               	
          	
	
 (Reporting by Natalia Chumakova; editing by Keiron Henderson)

