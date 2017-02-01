FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's oil output down by 100,000 bpd in January - sources
#Energy
February 1, 2017 / 7:36 AM / 7 months ago

Russia's oil output down by 100,000 bpd in January - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Russia has cut its oil and gas condensate production in January by around 100,000 barrels per day (bpd), as concluded from the data provided to Reuters by two industry sources on Wednesday.

The data is preliminary.

They said Russia's oil output averaged at 1.516 million tonnes per day, or 11.11 million bpd last month. In December, Russia extracted oil at the pace of 11.21 million bpd

Oil production at Rosneft, Russia's largest oil producer, stood at 518,000 tonnes per day (3.8 million bpd), down from 520,400 tonnes per day in December. The data does not include production at Rosneft's subsidiaries and joint ventures. (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

