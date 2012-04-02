Russian oil output stable at 10.36 mln bpd in March

MOSCOW, April 2 (Reuters) - Russian oil output stood at 10.36 million barrels per day in March, unchanged from a post-Soviet monthly high in February, Energy Ministry data showed on Monday.

In tonnes, the ministry said that crude production in Russia, the world’s top producer, stood at 43.8 million last month.

Daily gas production stood at 62.19 billion cubic metres in March, or 2.00 billion cubic metres per day.

In February, Russia’s daily gas production reached 2.07 billion cubic metres. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Katya Golubkova)