TABLE-Russian oil output stable at 10.36 mln bpd in March
#Energy
April 2, 2012 / 9:36 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Russian oil output stable at 10.36 mln bpd in March

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 2 (Reuters) - Russian oil output stood at 10.36 million barrels per day in
March, unchanged from a post-Soviet monthly high in February, Energy Ministry data showed on
Monday.	
    The following oil production and export data were supplied by Russia's Energy Ministry.     	
Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date totals.        	
    Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes.    	
                   OIL AND CONDENSATE PRODUCTION         TRANSNEFT EXPORTS
                          Pct change vs                    Pct change vs   
                  Mar 12  Feb 12  Mar 11      YTD  Mar 12  Feb 12  Mar 11     YTD
 Rosneft           9.833    -0.1     2.5   28.865   5.056     1.2     6.5  14.352
 LUKOIL            7.164     0.1    -2.4   21.022   2.269     3.5    29.1   6.467
 TNK-BP            6.197     0.2     1.6   18.176   3.014    14.0     5.3   8.119
 Surgutneftegas    5.174    -0.1     1.0   15.182   2.112    -0.8   -20.5   6.239
 Gazprom Neft      2.657     0.8     6.2    7.774   0.860    -6.4   -19.3   2.989
 Slavneft*         1.524    -0.2     0.0    4.481     0.0     n/a     n/a     0.0
 Tatneft           2.223     0.2     0.0    6.524   0.913     9.2   -28.9   2.909
 Gazprom           1.331    -2.8     8.8    3.882   0.040   -10.1   -12.4   0.144
 Bashneft          1.315     1.3     3.1    3.830   0.380    -6.4    26.7   1.060
 Russneft          1.163    -0.3     5.0    3.430   0.501    22.3    12.6   1.287
 Novatek           0.368    -0.4     4.0    1.083     0.0     n/a     n/a     0.0
 Small producers   3.585    -0.9     5.5   10.573   0.834     4.2     7.0   2.595
 PSA operators     1.265     1.7    -7.4    3.637   0.125    -6.3    25.1   0.375
 TOTAL OUTPUT     43.800     0.0     1.6  128.458                             
 Total Russian exports through Transneft           16.160     4.0    -0.8  46.628
  including Caspian pipeline                        0.055    58.5   -77.7   0.091
 Transit through Russia:                                                   
  from Azerbaijan                                   0.164   -39.4   -32.7   0.497
  from Kazakhstan                                   1.252   -37.4   -37.3   4.887
 Belarus production                                 0.139     0.1   -14.8   0.408
 TOTAL TRANSNEFT THROUGHPUT                        17.714    -1.3    -5.3  52.434
 Routes other than Transneft**                      1.900     3.8   -15.4   5.506
 NOTES:        	
    * Slavneft is half owned by TNK-BP Holding and Gazprom Neft      	
           	
    ** Some companies export crude by sea tankers, filling them at ports close        	
to offshore oilfields, or by rail, therefore  bypassing Transneft, the Russian        	
crude oil pipeline monopoly.        	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Keiron Henderson)

