TABLE-Russian March seaborne crude exports down 2 pct

MOSCOW, April 2 (Reuters) - Russian seaborne crude oil exports URL-E URL140-MED URL-NWE-E SIB-E supplied to ports by state pipeline monopoly Transneft fell to 2.60 million barrels per day (10.990 million tonnes) in March from 2.66 million bpd in February. The following oil export data was supplied by Russia's Energy Ministry. Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date totals. Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes. Pct change vs Mar 12 Feb 12 Mar 11 YTD Transneft pipeline system 17.714 -1.3 -5.3 52.434 Druzhba pipeline 5.407 1.1 -1.1 15.678 CPC 0.055 58.5 -77.7 0.091 Railway exports 0.0 n/a n/a 0.0 Seaborne 10.990 -2.4 -5.8 32.879 Novorossiisk 3.388 -13.5 -13.8 10.521 Tuapse 0.200 211.8 -41.2 0.440 Odessa 0.0 n/a n/a 0.0 Yuzhny 0.0 n/a n/a 0.0 Kozmino 1.202 -13.3 -7.6 3.799 Primorsk 6.001 1.7 -1.6 17.920 Ust-Luga 0.199 n/a n/a 0.199 Delivered to China (ESPO) 1.262 -3.2 -4.3 3.786 (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Keiron Henderson)