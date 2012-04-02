FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Russian March seaborne crude exports down 2 pct
April 2, 2012 / 9:41 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Russian March seaborne crude exports down 2 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 2 (Reuters) - Russian seaborne crude oil exports URL-E
URL140-MED URL-NWE-E SIB-E supplied to ports by state pipeline monopoly
Transneft fell to 2.60 million barrels per day (10.990 million
tonnes) in March from 2.66 million bpd in February.        	
    The following oil export data was supplied by Russia's Energy Ministry.     
 	
    Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date   	
totals.        	
    Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes. 	
                                        Pct change vs          
                               Mar 12   Feb 12  Mar 11      YTD
 Transneft pipeline system     17.714     -1.3    -5.3   52.434
 Druzhba pipeline               5.407      1.1    -1.1   15.678
 CPC                            0.055     58.5   -77.7    0.091
 Railway exports                  0.0      n/a     n/a      0.0
 Seaborne                      10.990     -2.4    -5.8   32.879
  Novorossiisk                  3.388    -13.5   -13.8   10.521
  Tuapse                        0.200    211.8   -41.2    0.440
  Odessa                          0.0      n/a     n/a      0.0
  Yuzhny                          0.0      n/a     n/a      0.0
  Kozmino                       1.202    -13.3    -7.6    3.799
  Primorsk                      6.001      1.7    -1.6   17.920
  Ust-Luga                      0.199      n/a     n/a    0.199
 Delivered to China (ESPO)      1.262     -3.2    -4.3    3.786
 	
	
 (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Keiron Henderson)

